Ohanaeze Youths Deny Endorsing Atiku ,Obi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths has dismissed reports that the group endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi.





This was made known in a statement by the factional Deputy National Publicity of the group, Okey Nwachukwu.





He claimed that the endorsement was the handiwork of impostors, using the name of the group for dubious purposes.





Okechukwu said: “This is the handiwork of impostors, whom we demand their arrest.“We are open to all presidential candidates from all political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for consultations, so long Igbo interest will be protected.”

