2019: A Vote For Buhari Will Ensure Power Is Return To South West In 2023 - Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, has urged the people of south-west to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.





The minister said this at a special town hall meeting on infrastructure organised by the ministry information and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).





Lai Mohammed, minister of information, led Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation; and Suleiman Adamu, minister of water resources, to the town hall meeting.





Fashola said besides, the massive investments by the Buhari administration on infrastructure across the country and in the south-west particularly, the region would benefit politically by voting for Buhari.





The minister, who spoke in Yoruba, said: “Do you know that power is rotating to the south-west after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019?





“A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the south-west in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”





On the performance of the administration, Fashola said that the government had kept its promises to Nigerians in the three key areas of security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.





He said the essence of the town hall meeting was to showcase what the administration had done in three and half years.

