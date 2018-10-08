2019: Saraki, Dankwambo Congratulates Atiku

Published:





Atiku Abubakar, who emerged as PDP's presidential candidate to face Buhari In the 2019 general elections, has been congratulated by his competitors.





The Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo both took to social media to congratulate Atiku on his victory.





Saraki tweeted:





I congratulate our Presidential Candidate, Your Excellency, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, for your victory. You have stayed on course over the years and truly, you deserve this victory.





#PDPPresidentialPrimaries

He added:





We always knew from Day 1 that only one candidate would emerge. On behalf of all the aspirants, I want to assure Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar that we will work with you to ensure that come 2019, you emerge as Nigeria’s next President. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries





The Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, also wrote:





Congratulations to Former Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the flag bearer of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party. We are united under one Umbrella and we will work assiduously for our party’s victory in 2019.

