2019: Saraki, Atiku, Secondus, Obi, Others Plot Buhari’s Removal In Dubai

Peoples Democratic Party chieftains including President Bukola Saraki; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus are reportedly meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to fine-tune their campaign strategy ahead of the November 18 commencement date.





Reports says that the special strategy session, which started on Thursday in the Middle East city, is meant to put finishing touches to some of the PDP’s plans aimed at defeating Buhari at the next poll.





Quoting sources close to the meeting, the Paper said that Atiku is also using the forum to perfect his comprehensive policy document, detailing how he intends to improve Nigeria.





It was learnt that the PDP presidential candidate’s roadmap for Nigeria’s development would be unveiled to Nigerians in the next few weeks.





According to the report, Atiku, who had been in Dubai earlier, was joined by Saraki, Secondus and a host of other PDP chieftains on Wednesday night.





It was also gathered that Atiku’s running mate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, was also attending the meeting.





The Director-General of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, who is a former Governor of Ogun State, is also present at the meeting, according to party stalwarts who spoke to Saturday Punch under the condition of anonymity.





The Paper also quoted a top source in the PDP as saying that the meeting was important for the party to fine-tune its strategy ahead of electioneering.





“All of them, including Atiku, Saraki, Obi and Daniel are meeting in Dubai now; the essence is to strategise ahead of the campaign,” the source said.





Confirming the meeting in Dubai, the spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, said there was a need for Atiku to meet with critical stakeholders ahead of the presidential, governorship and other campaigns scheduled to begin soon.





He said, “The appropriate response is that the former Vice-President, who is now the presidential candidate of the PDP, after a very gruelling and rigorous campaign during the primaries, has taken a couple of days for a deserved rest.





“As a matter of fact, the quantum of work needed to be done in Nigeria is such that the rest is almost turning out to be a working rest.





“He has been engaging quite a lot of critical stakeholders who have flown all the way there to have conversations with him, share ideas and rob minds with him, while others are there to felicitate with him on his victory.





“As soon as he returns to the country, the entire machinery for his presidential campaign will be ready and all Nigerians can look forward to a glorious era so that the change to the change presently in place happens.”





Source: Punch

