2019: PDP Submits Saraki’s Name To INEC

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has sent Senate President, Bukola Saraki's name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as a senatorial candidate for Kwara central senatorial district in the 2019 general election.





This move comes two weeks after Saraki's hope of becoming the next president was dashed at the PDP presidential primaries in Port Harcourt on October 7th.





According to report, Saraki’s name was used to replace the name of one Ope, whose name was initially filed as the PDP candidate for the senatorial district.





Source: Sahara Reporters

