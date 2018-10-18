2019: Obasanjo's Son Joins Buhari's Campaign Organization

Published:





Few days after his father publicly declared his support for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Olujonwo, the son of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, has joined the President Buhari campaign organization.





Festus Keyamo shared the photo above on his twitter handle with the caption





"Obasanjo Joins Buhari’s Campaign Team: From Left - Alhaji Nasiru Danu (The Dan Amarna of Dutse & Director of Logistics, PMB Campaign Organisation), Olujonwo Obansanjo (son of OBJ) and my humble self as we officially received OBJ’s son at d PMB Campaign Headquarters today in Abuja

Share This