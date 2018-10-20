2019: Nnamdi Kanu Has Agreed To Work With PDP - Femi Fani Kayode

Published:



Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has disclosed that the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, called him on phone.





Kanu had come out of hiding nine months after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria.





Uche Mefor, the Deputy leader of the separatist group, made the announcement in a post on social media network, Facebook on Friday afternoon.





According to Mefor’s post, the IPOB leader, who went into hiding after the Nigerian military clashed with members of his group last year, was spotted praying in Jerusalem, Israel.





CKN News had also reported that the IPOB leader is scheduled to hold a world press conference on Sunday.





In a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, Fani-Kayode stated that Nnamdi Kanu has agreed to work with him to oust President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





He wrote: “I just received a call from my brother Nnamdi Kanu. I am delighted that he is alive and well.





“I commend his strength and courage even as I marvel at the loyalty, resilience and commitment of his lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB. “We have agreed to work together to VOTE Buhari out.”

