2019: I Will Campaign For Buhari, Sanwo-Olu...Governor Ambode Vows

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has pledged to campaign heavily for President Muhammadu Buhari and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2019 elections.





Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, the governor said the ruling APC must retain power both at the federal level and state level in 2019.





Ambode said: “I have just accompanied Mr. President to the Nigerian-Benin Border Post. So what we have commissioned today is a joint Border Patrol post between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin and it is called Semo-Krake Border Post,” he told reporters.





"But again, just to also use this opportunity to let Lagosians know that we are heavily committed to the re-election of Mr. President and you can see that his continuous visit to Lagos reiterates the fact that he is actually a lover of Lagos state and I am committed to ensuring his re-election.





"We are going to campaign heavily for him. I am also committed to ensuring that the APC wins the governorship election come 2019.“We support the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we will make sure that APC retains Lagos State and the centre.”

