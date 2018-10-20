2019: I Need Your Support - Obi Tells South-East Leaders

Published:





Peter Obi, ex-governor of Anambra state, has appealed to stakeholders in the south-east to support his nomination as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.





Obi, who was in Enugu to discuss with Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of the state, and some elders, said the vice-presidential position would help the Ndigbo settle the issue of marginalisation.





The south-east leaders and governors of the region had protested against Obi’s nomination, saying they were not consulted.





David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi and chairman of the south-east governors’ forum, said the choice of Obi contravened an initial agreement that the leaders will collectively endorse a candidate for any position zoned to the region.





Obi, however, said the success or otherwise of his nomination would depend on the leaders of the south-east.





“This nomination is about our own area. We cannot continue to say we are marginalised. These are some of the opportunities to address whatever we think is not in our positions,” Obi said.





“I have served as governor, so people know a bit of my record. I am here to say to you (Ugwuanyi), I remain one of you. Everybody knows that I believe in Enugu. I believe this is our capital and it remains so.





“Your Excellency, that is why I am here. I need your support and that of all of you. I assure that it is all about us and Nigerians, not about Peter Obi.”

Share This