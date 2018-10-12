2019: Festus Keyamo Slams Bishop Oyedepo For Endorsing Atiku

Published:





The spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari reelection campaign, Festus Keyamo, has come hard on former President Olusegun Obasanjo following the latter’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as well as the founder of Winners Chapel Dr David Oyedepo





Keyamo urged Nigerians not to join ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in receiving the curse he allegedly invoked on himself, over former Vice-President.

He also noted,“We also note with interest the full participation of some “men of God” in the entourage of the Peoples’ Democratic Party for this political re-alignment.





“We are glad that they have publicly declared their partisan interest and urge all Nigerians to see all their previous, present and future attacks on President Buhari from their pulpits in the context of partisan politics and not in the context of nationalistic or altruistic commitment. We wish them well,” he said.

