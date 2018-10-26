2019 Election:Buhari Once Again Fails To Submit Certificates To INEC

Published:

It has been established that just like he did in 2014,President Muhammadu Buhari has once again failed to attach necessary supporting documents sent to INEC to contest the 2019 Presidential election, insisting that they were in the custody of the military.



In the affidavit which he swore to, Buhari said, “I am the above named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit.”



Over 70 Presidential candidates have so far submitted their forms,the full list will be made public by INEC soon.

