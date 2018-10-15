2019 Election: Atiku Riding On The Emotions Of Nigerians – Keyamo

Published:





Director of Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 campaign organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has delivered on its promises, accusing Atiku of attempting to ride to power on the emotions of Nigerians.





Keyamo said this on Monday when he featured on a Channels television alongside Segun Sowunmi, the spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation (ACO) .





According to him, “Atiku Abubakar cannot run on promises, and that is the picture my friend here is trying to create; that he is coming with loads of promises, he has been a businessman and created jobs.





"And they want to ride on the emotions of the people because of the unfortunate slump in the economy and get to power. But they have reached a dead end. Because Atiku Abubakar cannot run based on promises and this whole thing about running a business.





"He is not Donald Trump that came all the way from the private sector. How did Atiku Abubakar create jobs when he was in power? What we saw was a colossal failure of public institutions.”





The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also said the Muhammadu Buhari’s government has been doing well with the economy, adding that Nigeria is the best-performing economy in Africa.

