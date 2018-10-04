2019: Buhari To Form Campaign Council After APC Convention

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will release the name of his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) which will be in charge of the All Progressive Congress (APC) victory in the 2019 general elections.





In a statement on Wednesday, the president stated that he is aware of the request of Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council towards the general elections.





He added that he appreciates the growing interest Nigerians have shown in the issue and is conscious of their keen expectations.





Buhari also made it known that the party is bent of fighting against corrupt practices in the country and as well dedicated to putting an end to bad governance.





"We are the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance. We are the party of change. We will not let the country down,” Buhari said.





The President implores members of the party and the public to exercise some patience regarding the constitution of the PCC, adding that the concentration at the moment is focused on the party convention scheduled for Saturday, October 6.





The Presidential Campaign Council will be put in place after the convention.

Share This