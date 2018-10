Published:





A Lion Air Boeing 737 carrying 188 passengers and crew on Monday crashed into the sea off the Indonesian coast shortly after take-off from Jakarta, a search and rescue agency has said.





“The plane crashed into the water about 30 to 40 metres deep,” Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yusuf Latif told AFP.





“We’re still searching for the remains of the plane,” he added.





