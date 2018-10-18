18 Persons Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

Published:





Eighteen persons have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in a night attack on Ariri community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.





It was learned that the suspected herdsmen on Wednesday reportedly wore black uniforms during the attack.





Among the victims of the attack which took place at about 11:30pm were toddlers, women, young children and local farmers.





This comes a day after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Jol village of Riyom area of the state, killing thirteen persons.

Share This