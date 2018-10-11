11 People Injured In Abuja Restaurant Gas Explosion

Published:





Yesterday, eleven people mostly customers suffered varying degrees of burns from a gas explosion that occurred at Rosy Restaurant Area 11, Abuja.





The victims who were immediately taken to Asokoro general hospital suffered some 40 to 50 degree of burns. A pregnant woman, who simply identified herself as Ajayi who works at the restaurant, said that they were all going about their normal businesses when the gas suddenly exploded. Ajayi, who is three month pregnant, said that she needed to go for scanning to ascertain the condition of her baby.





Reports says the explosion affected her face, legs and hands. She was, however, attended to by the hospital management to know if she would be transferred to where she would be given a better treatment.





Dr Aminu Mile, the Acting Managing Director, Health and Human Services Secretary (HHSS), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) while on a visit to the victim, said the circumstances surrounding the explosion would be unraveled.





Dr Nnabuchi Chidi, Acting managing Director, Asokoro Hospital said that the hospital would refer some of the victims to the National Hospital. He said that 11 of them were brought to the hospital and the hospital would do everything to ensure they are stabilised.

