Zamfara State Gets New Police Commissioner

Police authorities have appointed Usman Alhassan as the new Commissioner of Police for Zamfara State Command.





Spokesman for the force SP Muhammad Shehu said the new commissioner, who hails from Adamawa state, replaced Kenneth Ebrimson.





He said Alhassan holds B.Sc Sociology from Bayero University, Kano, and joined the Police force in 1988.





“On successful completion of his training, he was posted to Adamawa state police command where he had his one year compulsory attachment and later served in different police formation including, Personal Assistant to Commissioner of Police, Borno state, General Investigation SCID Borno State Police Command, and Director Central Planing Training Unit, Police Staff College, Jos,” Shehu said in a statement.





“Other positions held were: Deputy Defence Adviser Permanent Mission of Nigeria to United Nations in New York United State and Commissioner of Police Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja among others,” he said.

