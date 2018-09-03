Young Undergraduate Dies On His Birthday

Published:

A student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) in Effurun, Delta State, Samson Achille, is dead. The National Diploma (ND) II student died on Thursday, his birthday, after he suffered a yet to be disclosed illness.

It was gathered that the deceased took ill a day before his birthday and was admitted into a hospital. On Thursday, Samson’s condition was said to have gone worse, he died in the hospital in the evening.

The late Samson was said to be full of life days before his death. He was part of the organisers of the PTI chapter of Arewa Students’ Union cultural day. He was the union’s Assistant General Secretary.

His close friend, Seun Paul, said of him: “Samson was my best friend. His death is so painful. He was humble, nice, jovial and easygoing. He usually smiled to everyone he met, and this is one thing I envy about him.”

His classmates visited the late Samson’s parents, describing his death as “monumental loss”.

His classmate, who simply gave his name as Hammed, said: “I am still in shock, because I still had a telephone conversation with him on Tuesday when he was going home. I didn’t know that would be the last discussion I would have with him. We have visited his parents.”

The reigning beauty queen of Arewa Students’ Union, identified as Hadiza, said: “I don’t know how to describe him, because he was too gentle and easygoing. I never saw him quarrelling with anyone.”

It was gathered that the remains of the late Samson were still being prepared for burial at the time of this report.

