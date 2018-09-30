You Will Reap What You Are Sowing In Nigeria - Senator Owie Tells Buhari

Published:

A Second Republic House of Representatives member Senator Roland Owie, Says President Muhammadu Buhari will surely reap what he is sowing in Nigeria.





Owie, who was a Senator on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and now Action Democratic Party (ADP) national leader, also berated the National Assembly for allowing President Buhari to remain in power till now.





The Senator, who made the claim when he entertained questions from journalists on national issues as Nigeria celebrates its 58 years of independence, added that President Buhari has committed a lot of impeachable offences.





His words: “Under normal circumstances, if the National Assembly was ready, by now, Buhari would have been impeached for irresponsibility and disruption of the system.





“He has committed a lot of impeachable offences and that same man will sit down with his own party and think he still wants to govern. The truth is what is not of God cannot succeed.





“Nigeria belongs to God and God will ensure that He cleans the country and those who are resisting, God will take them away.





“The truth is that if what Buhari is sowing is of God, he will reap it; if it is not of God, he will reap it.





” A responsible Nigerian cannot say that he is now higher than the law.





“After that statement, I realised that Buhari was back to 1983 when he was jailing former governors for 300 years and at the same time, he was allowing an Emir to come into the country with bags of millions of dollars; himself and the late Idiagbon decreed that people of certain age should not go for hajj and that same evening, their underage children went to Saudi Arabia,” he added.

