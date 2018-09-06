You Are Still Under Investigation – EFCC Tells Akpabio

Published:





The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says former minority leader of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, is still under investigation.





Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, had been grilled on several occasions by the EFCC over allegations of fraud.





CKN News recalls that Leo Ekpenyong, a lawyer and activist, had petitioned the anti-graft agency, accusing Akpabio of "devising a means of enriching himself at the expense of the state" while in office.





When the Senator joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in August, he said the EFCC investigated and found nothing on him.





Senator Akpabio had also dismissed the reports that he moved to the APC because of the fear of being witch-hunted by the commission.





"Some people are saying I moved to APC because a gun was pointed on my head. A young man wrote a petition against me and the petition was filled with lies. I have never been charged to court. The EFCC did not find anything on me,” he had said at a rally in the Ikot Ekpene area of the state.





However, speaking during a parley with editors in Lagos on Wednesday, Magu said the Senator is still being investigated over the accusations against him.





Magu added that the fact that a politician “jumps from one party to another will not stop EFCC investigation; we don’t stop investigation until it is concluded.”





Responding to alleged interference by the ruling party, the anti-graft czar said: “I am not the type you’ll ask to stop any investigation.”





Senator Akpabio’s battle with the EFCC began on October 16, 2015, when he was first invited for questioning over an alleged N108 billion fraud.

