Woman Accuses UK Based Pastor, Tope Fasakin And Wife Of Duping Her Of Over N86m (#192,700 Pounds)

A lady by the name Joy Omisogho has accused a London based Pastor and his wife Tope Fasakin of duping her of over #192,000 pounds being the proceeds from the sale of her properties.This is the content of her petitionMy name is Ms Joy Omisigho I am a member of Christ life church (4 Princess Close, London, SE28 8SJ). I have resided in the UK for over 20 years. I have been a member of the church for over seven years. Around last year 2017 I became seriously sick, keeping up with work and everyday became a challenge.I worked for several years as a cleaner at King’s College Hospital, South London.The pastor of the church, Mr Temitope Ibukun Fasakin of 27 Hind Crescent Erith, Kent, DA8 3BP. I have known the pastor same length of time I have been in the church.Last year, the pastor and his wife told me that God has asked them to inform me that I should sell my property and move back to Nigeria if I want to be healed of my illness. Given that I am a religious person, was very vulnerable and desperate to get well, I had no choice than to heed to their advice.Soon as the sale of the property was completed – The pastor and his wife then coercively asked to submit all the dividends (£192,557- One hundred and ninety-two thousand, five hundred and fifty-seven pounds) from the property sales to them so that they can help me invest it. The Pastor and his wife then told me they were working with me based on God’s instructions. I had no reason not to trust my pastor and his wife. They warned me not to share the specifics of their dealings with me with anyone including my children. They said God wants me to keep it as a secret and that I must not disobey God.They told me to go back to Nigeria. They collected £86,500 me claiming they were going to use it to buy a nice property in Lagos. When I arrived in Lagos only to find out that they paid £41,237 for the property even more so the property was fit for living as it was still being modernised.The pastor then took £11,000 from me claiming that God has asked him to collect it from me. He said it was tithe – I later found out the money was not remitted to the church’s account.The pastor and his wife then took another £65,000 from me saying that they were going to use it to buy a property in London for me. No property was bought, and the money was never refunded.The pastor and his wife then asked me for another £10,000 saying they want to invest it on computer sales- I did not see any computer and the money still has not been refunded.The pastor and his wife came back and demanded £13,000 from me stating that he was going to invest it on some business. Till date I did not get any dividends from the business and the money was not returned to me.In total, the pastor and his wife defrauded me of £192,557.I have been left with nothing, I can’t even afford food or rent. I can’t work at the moment because I am still feeling well.The pastor and his wife have blocked off their phone and would take my calls.They have threatened me and said I will be dying soon. I am appealing to the police and other agencies to help me. I have no money to pay a lawayer. The pastor and his wife have taken all I have worked for now the are threating every one trying to help me please help me share unroll it gets to the British government and EFCC in NigeriaAnd The Church ResponseDear Ms. Joy Omisigho, this is a very sad report concerning your relationship with Pastor Tope Fasakin & his wife and we really feel sorry for you.To put record straight, Pastor Temitope Fasakin was a former Pastor at Christ Life Church, Charlton, U.K and he is now a General Overseer of LIGHT ASSEMBLY, 5 pier Road, DA8 1TA.As at when he was Pastoring at Christ Life Church Carlton, the Church Council were not aware of your deals and it is very unfortunate that you have to commit such a huge amount of money to the hand of a Pastor without proper documentation and witnesses.Now that the information has reached us at Christ Life Church, we assure you of investigating it to the root while we will not hesitate to hand over the matter to the appropriate quarters for justice.At Christ Life Church, we are committed to the Word of GOD in total Obedience and soul wining leading people to a glorious eternity with Jesus at the end! We are not dubious, we are not 419, we are of godly characters throughout the world.Once again, we feel sorry for you and we pray that the Lord will restore your health and everything back to you as soon as possible in Jesus name.Pastor Adelani AyeniChrist Life ChurchU.K.