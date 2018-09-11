Wizkid In Millions Of Naira Debt Days After Launching Sold Out Jersey

Published:

International music sensation Wizkid has been accused of owing his second baby mama, Binta Diallo, $18,000 in child support.





This report comes barely 24 hours after Wizkid announced his jersey launch, a collaboration between him and Nike. He also announced that the jersey sold out in 10 minutes.





Diallo slammed the singer this fresh allegation with proof of receipts and agreement between her lawyers and the singer’s lawyers.





She said on Instagram that she has not filed any lawsuit against the singer because some members of his family pleaded on his behalf.





Diallo wrote, “This is some of the agreements/settlements that was provided by both of our lawyers which were supposed to be resolved outside court by February 2018. I didn’t sue him or take the case to court because some of his family members begged not to and said that wiz himself want to settle everything with the lawyers without involving the courts because he didn’t want to get in trouble with immigration.





“So I listened and accepted that deal and gave him a chance to do the right thing. That was seven months ago and since then his lawyers keep telling my lawyers that they have not been able to reach their client or his management team. #more receipts on the way.”





See the photos of his agreement below:





Share This