Wike Reveals What Buhari Did To Some PDP Presidential Aspirants

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that some of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirants were being sponsored by the APC and the Presidency.





In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu., the former Minister of State for Education stated that he cannot be deceived.





The governor also claimed that the head of one of the security agencies in the country had approached him to support one of the presidential aspirants.





Wike said no single individual would determine the direction of Rivers PDP delegates but leaders of the party will meet and decide who to support.





He said: “At the end of the day, the leadership of the party will meet at the state level and decide where we are heading to. Then we will all be together. No one individual can do it alone. So, Rivers state will move as a team, I will listen to the leadership of the party, then we will move forward.





“Who are we going to support? Where is the national survey? Who is more popular? This is how politics is played. I challenge any of the presidential aspirants from the north who have gone to other governors and they have given them campaign coordinators, I challenge them to mention if I have given them one name.





“Can anybody say I have met him one day to say support so, so, and so Presidential aspirant? People have been coming here and I told them I will not, and I will never, nominate anybody to be a liaison to any of the presidential aspirants. Not one person, I challenge them.





“But one thing you must take home is that I cannot be misled, I cannot be blindfolded; I know what’s going on. I know what the presidency and the APC are doing to plant a presidential aspirant in the PDP.





“I have not even mentioned how a very senior official of a security agency in the country told me which of the candidates to support! You can imagine me as a governor and the head of a security agency would tell me to support one or two persons. Head of security agency who is in a government controlled by the APC! Come on, you direct me on who to support for president?





“It won’t happen in my state, but I know they will kill a lot of persons. I can tell you they will kill a lot of us. No problem, this is the sacrifice we have to make for democracy to thrive.”

