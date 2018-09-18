Why We Stopped Investigating Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC Certificate - ICPC

Published:





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has stated that it has halted the probe into the use of fake National Youth Sevice Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate, by ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.





The former Minister on Friday resigned and reportedly left the country for the United Kingdom.





Speaking on the matter, the ICPC’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed to Punch that the commission had stopped investigations on the case.





She said: “We stepped down the investigation into the matter so as not to duplicate the efforts of another agency which had taken it up.”





Also, NYSC admitted that it had concluded its investigative report on the matter and submitted it to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for supervision.





Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, on Monday, said the scheme had submitted its investigation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for any further action.





"The report has been submitted to the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and you can direct all your questions to them,” she said.

