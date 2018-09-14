Why Saraki Should Be Sent To Prison - Omo Agege

Published:

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, wants Yakubu Dogara removed as speaker of the house of representatives.





According to report, Oshiomhole has been meeting with party members, particularly lawmakers in the lower legislative chamber, in a bid to remove Dogara.





The report said the APC chairman intensified efforts to oust the speaker after news broke that he would seek re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





CKN News recalls that Dogara’s constituents presented PDP nomination form to the Speaker on Thursday and urged him to leave the APC.





The speaker has not publicly announced his defection from the ruling party though he has not been participating in its activities.





Dogara was absent at last month national executive committee meeting of the APC in Abuja.





During the Bauchi south senatorial district bye-election, the PDP won in Bogoro local government area of the state where the speaker hails from.





CKN had also reported that Dogara told his supporters on Thursday that he was asked to beg for the ticket of APC.





Like Dogara, Oshiomhole moved against Senate President Bukola Saraki when he left the APC. Oshiomhole asked the nation’s number three either resign or be removed.





A report by TheCable said the ruling party appears divided over the move to remove the speaker.





“Ever since the news of Dogara’s defection, Adams Oshiomhole has been meeting with representatives and top APC chieftains to see how they can impeach Dogara,” the source said.





“But they are at an impasse now, because some of them are saying that there will be chaos if they attempt to impeach Saraki at the same time.





“We don’t know what their final decision will be but they are not agreeing, and the party chairman seems to be the one who wants them gone, but the lawmakers believe that they do not have the required numbers to pull off such a feat.”

