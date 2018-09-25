Why Nigeria Air Was Suspended - Federal Government

Published:

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has said the federal government suspended Nigeria Air due to investors apathy.





Moh’d said this on Monday in Lagos where he stressed that the investors ought to collaborate with the government on the project but did not show up.





“If the understanding of government at the beginning was that the project might be self-financing or the project would be financed by investors and you think that such a project can no longer be sponsored by investors, either because they are not forthcoming or such venture can no longer be viable, the government is at the discretion to take a decision,” he said.





“The position of government in business is to provide the enabling environment and it is not to become the sole source of finance or funding and in addition, there is much more than funding in trying to get our national carrier.





“So, the Federal Government thinks this thing should be stepped down now until we get a better funding structure.”





The national carrier was supposed to start operations by December but suspended it recently.

