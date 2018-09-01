My Parent Didn't Pressure Me To Marry- Ebube Nwagbo

Published:





Nigerian actress Ebube Nwagbo has revealed that her family put less pressure of marriage on her because they understand that the decision to marry is not made hurriedly.





The actress told Punch, that she was from a very strict Christian background and has never forgotten about that. Nwagbo revealed that she was raised to always remember where she is coming from.





She said, “The pressure of marriage comes but I am happy for the type of parents and family members I have. They all understand that marriage is not a decision I have to make in a hurry.





"I try to let everybody know that deciding who to marry has to be done right and at the appropriate time as well. I have learnt to deal with this pressure by not allowing whatever people say to bother me.





"As a person, I try to be the best that I can. I come from a very strict Christian background. My parents always tell me never to forget where I am coming from and I never forget that. The training they gave me has helped in shaping the woman I am today. Being a star comes with a lot of pains.





"There are people in the society who want to control your life and make you live in a certain way. But the truth is that you can’t please everyone. Sometimes you have to be yourself and this could be misunderstood. It’s a price we have to pay for being in the limelight.”

Share This