Why I've Decided To Study Law.. CKN News Publisher Chris Kehinde Nwandu

The publisher of a top Nigerian news outfit, CKN News, Chris Kehinde Nwandu has rejigged his pursuit of knowledge and settled for a life behind the four walls of a classroom, again!Nwandu, more popularly known as CKN revealed to ALEDEH in an exclusive interview that he is now a student of Lead City University, Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.CKN said he is studying Law in the university and is in Year 2(200 level) having gained admission through Direct Entry on the basis of his first degree.He disclosed to ALEDEH that his passion for the profession has championed his cause to earn a degree in Law.He said further that his experience behind bars, after he was arrested in the line of duty was an eye opener to the true state of things in Nigerian prisons.“My passion for the profession is my first reason for going back to school. I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer but found myself in journalism,” he stated.“I have also seen what Nigerian prisoners are facing. Some are there in prison because they can’t afford N3000 or N5000 for bail.Some others are also there because they can’t afford attorneys to represent them in court and have used 10, 15 years awaiting trial for no offence.”Nwandu said the third reason he has gone back to school to study law is the way Nigerian journalists are being treated.While he decried the ignorance of Nigerians generally on rights of every individual as a citizen, he said his new pursuit will further be to help the profession and contribute his quota to the development of the nation.“The third reason I’m studying law is to ensure that journalists are fairly treated.It’s unfortunate that we are in a country where people don’t know their rights.One of us(journalists) was just released some weeks ago after spending two years in the custody of the DSS for doing nothing. These are issues I hope I can contribute my quota to,” he said.Nwandu, 51, revealed he chose to study in Nigeria because he wants to feel the system and be a part of proceedings, since he has no intention of practising abroad.He is the President, Guild of Professional Bloggers in Nigeria and had his first and postgraduate degrees in JournalismSource:Aladeh