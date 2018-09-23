Why INEC Declared Osun Governorship Election Inconclusive

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the 2018 Osun state governorship election inconclusive, fixing September 27 for rerun.





Declaring the outcome of the election at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo on Sunday, the commission’s Presiding Officer, Professor Joseph Fuwape, announced that the PDP candidate scored 254,698 votes while his APC counterpart scored 254,345 votes.





Fuwape said that the number of votes in places where election was cancelled prevented him from declaring Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner.





“Unfortunately as the returning officer, it’s not possible to declare anybody as the clear winner of the election on the first ballot,” Fuwape said.





Why did INEC declare it inconclusive?

He explained that the total registered voters in the five polling units where elections were cancelled is 3,498 votes.





The affected local government areas are Orolu, Ife North, Ife South and Osogbo, the state capital.





Since that figure was higher than the difference between the votes of the leading candidates, Fuwape said a rerun election had to be conducted.





Therefore, a rerun poll would be held in the affected areas to determine the winner of the election, and the date for it would be announced later, according to the INEC chief.

