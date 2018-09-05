Why I Raped 14 Year Old Girl - 35 Year Old Man Confesses

Published:

35-year -old Timothy Dogo, has been arrested by the Niger state police command for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at Tufa community in the Gurara Local Government Area of the state.





According to police reports, the victim was on an errand for her parents when Timothy dragged her into an uncompleted building and forcefully had sex with her.





When interrogated, Dogo who confessed to have had sex with four other unaderaged girls in the area, said the 14-year-old girl's presence got him aroused.





“There was nothing to show that she is a teenager, she looks like a 20-year-old girl, I never knew that she is under-age; otherwise I wouldn’t have tried it in the first place. I raped her because her looks turn me on each time I set my eyes on her; there was this spirit that would tell me to make love to her and that was why on that fateful day, I dragged her into an uncompleted building to commit the act'' he said





According to the police, Dogo would soon be arraigned in court.

