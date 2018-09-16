Why I Don't Watch Nigerian Produced Movies - Kunle Afolayan

Published:





Nigerian veteran filmaker and actor, Kunle Afolayan has openly declared that he barely watch Nigerian movies, popularly known as Nollywood.





According to the actor, he said he had his reasons for distancing himself from the Nollywood.





Afolayan stated his reasons to be motivation, saying, he hardly watch Nollywood movies because he’s keen on watching movies that will challenge him and change his orientation about certain things.





"Truth be told, I hardly watch them because I am keen on watching movies that will challenge me and change my orientation about certain things. My children watch them a lot and that does not make them speak bad English.”

Share This