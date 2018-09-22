Why I Deliberately Skipped NYSC - Buhari’s Minister Shittu Speaks

Published:

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Friday defended his decision to skip the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.





This comes barely a week after Kemi Adeosun resigned as the Minister of Finance because the NYSC exemption certificate she presented was fake.





Shittu said that although he did not submit himself for the programme, he had not broken any law.





Speaking in Abuja at the screening exercise conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s primaries, Shittiu, a governorship aspirant in Oyo state, said despite not having an NYSC certificate he had performed higher service to Nigeria.





He was reacting to a report that he skipped the compulsory programme despite graduating from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU) at age 25.





But the communications minister claimed he thought his first political post after graduation could suffice as national service.

