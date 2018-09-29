Why I Attacked Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim - Actress Nkechi Blessing

Published:

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, says she apologized to Juliet Ibrahim following their argument on social media but the Ghanaian actress never acknowledged the gesture.





CKN News recalls that the actors recently locked horns on Instagram, exchanging words and trading insults on the platform.





In a recent interview Nkechi, who is popular for her role in ‘Omoge Lekki’, said: “I have apologised to her and moved on but she blocked me and that’s her business.





“I am at peace with myself because I did apologise and she never accepted it.





The actress said although she has never met Ibrahim, she can invite her to take part in her movie production if she’s interested.





Nkechi, who tripped and fell on stage at the recent City People Movie Awards, also explained how the incident happened: “My colleague Jumoke Odetola won the best actress category which I was equally nominated too, so I went on stage to cheer her up and while coming down the stairs and I didn’t know where a glass cup came from and it gave me a cut on the leg.





The actress said she was not embarrassed by the fall, particularly because she won the next award category.





“That is what I call grace because when I took a fall, the award rose me up,” she said.





“I was not(embarrassed) because, with the blood stain on my leg, I walked majestically to the stage to receive my award. When I fell, I thought it was normal but it was not as so many enemies were in front of me who did not even stand up to assist me.





“Those that I know and won’t like to mention their names were even laughing at me.”





When asked about her dream role, Sunday said she looks forward to playing a mentally unstable person.





She said: “That is the role of a mad woman because I want to portray myself as a versatile actor. I have played quite a lot of roles and also I look forward to playing a ghetto kind of role where I will showcase the rough side of me.”





The actress who last featured in Toyin Abraham’s ‘Ghost and the Tout’ is working on her new movie titled ‘Unsane’.

