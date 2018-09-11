Why I Am Contesting Next Year..Peter Obi

Published:

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has tried to lay to rest speculation surrounding a possible foray into next year’s elections by saying he “was only contesting for a better Nigeria, using his experience to offer ideas on how to make the society better.”





He also said he was contesting how to make education better in Nigeria as the only currency for competition in the world of today. Obi spoke yesterday at the School of Nursing of St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha.





The former governor, who paid unscheduled and private visit to the school, thanked the church for her efforts at complementing the health needs of the state. In his remarks, the Coordinator, Health Services of the Onitsha Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Dr. Basil Ekwenibe, who said it was just that morning (yesterday) that the former governor called him on phone that he wanted to visit him privately and support what the Archdiocese is doing in the health sector, apologised for making it a public visit because he wanted “students to listen to the former governor for words of wisdom.”





Recalling Obi’s glorious era as the governor and his collaboration with the church through the able inspiration of Archbishop Valerian Okeke, especially in education and health sectors, Fr. Ekwenibe enumerated what Obi did for the School of Nursing, including support for the construction of the building housing it, construction of doctors’ quarters, the donation of a bus and cash grants. He also recalled two ambulances the hospital got during Obi’s time.





The high point of the visit was the presentation by Obi a cheque of N1million as continued support to the school.

