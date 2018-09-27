Why APC's Candidate, Oyetola May Be Declare Winner Of Osun Governorship Election

Published:

Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun state governorship election on Thursday is leading in three out of the four local government areas where the rerun election held.





Oyetola swept the two polling units in Ile-Ife. In Ife south, Oyetola got 283 votes, while Ademola Adeleke, the PDP candidate, got 15 votes. In Ife north, APC got 126 votes, while Adeleke got just two votes.





In both polling units, polling agents of the PDP candidate were conspicuously absent.





The result of the voting at ward 5 unit 7 at Alekuwodo in Osogbo also favoured the APC candidate. He got 299 votes, while the PDP candidate got 165 votes.





The PDP candidate came into the rerun election with an advantage of 353 votes.





But from the unconfirmed tally of votes from the seven polling units, he seemed to have lost his pole position to the APC candidate, by a very wide margin.

Share This