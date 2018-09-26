What I Don't Like About Some Men - Actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Published:

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she gets disgusted whenever a man’s action implies that he is the only suitable person for a woman.





The actress was not the only one with this stance as her female fans on Instagram also revealed what turns them off.





Expressing her views on her Instagram page, Ibrahim said: “Ladies, let’s play a game… let’s name one thing that men do that turns you off but they think it’s a turn on? #opengistwithjuliet.”





She then took to the comment session to list them.





According to the actress, they include a man thinking they are the only potential boyfriends or calling her wife when they just met.

