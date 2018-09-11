We Are Sorry For Robbing And Raping Our Neighbor - Suspects Beg

Published:

The Abia state police command have paraded four suspected armed robbers/rapists who confessed that they robbed and raped their victim during an attack recently.





The suspects namely Uchenna Nwoko Ohuru aka Confirm, Chukwuebuka Ukagu alias Ewi, Chukwuemeka Umunna aka Jaja Jaja and Innocent Joseph aka J Boy, who were paraded before newsmen by the state commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogbizi, at the state police command headquarters yesterday September 10th, pleaded for forgiveness for their action.





The police chief said the suspects all wore mask when they attacked their victim simply identified as Osinachi.





''The suspects terrorising Ohuhu clan, armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, broke into the house of the victim and robbed her of her valuables, including one Tecno cell phone, one Lenovo cell phone, one Nokia cell phone, N2,340 and thereafter raped the victim in turns.”





Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, Ukagu, appealed for the police to pardon him. “I am sorry, they should pardon me. If I do it again I should be hanged. I will not do it again.” he said. All the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.

