Vice President, Osinbajo Meets New DSS DG, Bichi

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday met with the New Director General of the Director of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi at the State House in Abuja.





Details of the meeting are yet unknown as he declined speaking with the media.





Bichi who was appointed on September 13, replaces Matthew Seiyeifa who has been in the acting capacity after the dismissal of Lawal Daura.





According to Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu, the new DSS boss had undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.





Bichi, who is a northerner from Kano State, retired from the DSS last year after 35 years of service.

Share This