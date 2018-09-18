Veteran Fuji Musician Kwam 1 Allegedly Blasts Governor Ambode

Published:





Award-winning Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde popularly called Kwam1 has allegedly thrown multiple jabs at the incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.





The Veteran Fuji musician said Ambode has been unable to achieve anything during his administration in governance, crediting the present achievement of Lagos state to the past Governors, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola.









In his words, he said: “All the good things in Lagos were seen during Tinubu and Fashola.”





Kwam 1 who called the incumbent administration a thief, went ahead to say he was indebted to him, stressing he had not paid him following his campaign activities since 2015.

