JUST IN: Court Nullifies Eze Madumere's Impeachment, Returns Him As Deputy Governor

A State High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital this afternoon nullified the purported impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere by the Imo State House of Assembly.





According to the judgement delivered by Justice Iheka of court 8, the Judge rubbished the impeachment carried out by the states house of assembly, stating that it had no basis in law to impeach a sitting deputy governor the way and manner it was done and therefore passed a judgement reinstating and reaffirming Madumere as Deputy Governor of Imo State.





More Details To Follow Shortly...

