UNN Mass Comm Student Dies In Auto Crash

Students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka ( UNN ) Enugu state were thrown into mourning on Thursday morning following the death of a second year student of Mass Communication.



Judith Okeke died in a road accident on her way to Lagos from the Institution.



Details about the accident were sketchy at press time, but it was learnt that the late Judith was traveling in a passenger bus.





Her course mates were shocked on learning about her death.



It was gathered that the remains of the late Judith were still being prepared for burial at the time of this report.

