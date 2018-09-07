Unknown Gunmen Kill Five Miners In Plateau State

Published:

Gunmen Tuesday killed five male local miners at Gana-Ropp District of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.



But the Operation Safe Haven has deployed troops to the mining site, its spokesman, Major Adam Umar, disclosed yesterday.



He explained that the troops were deployed in order to avert future occurrence at the site.



He said the troops would work hand-in-hand with viglantes to ensure maximum security, not only at the mining site, but in the entire community where the killing took place.



He explained his command’s troops were unable to be at the mining site when sporadic shootings were reported to them because of the bad road and hilly area of the community.



Umar said no arrest had been made, but investigation was ongoing to fish out the perpetrators.



He said that the corpses of the victims had been released to their family members.



Also yesterday, gunmen killed two persons and injured two others at Nding Suisut village in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.



The police command in the state said that its men received a distress call at about 0630hrs yesterday on the sporadic shootings at the village



The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna, who confirmed the incident, said: “On arrival at the scene of crime, four persons were seen with gunshot wounds. They were then taken to the General Hospital Barikin Ladi where the doctor on duty confirmed two out of the four victims dead.”



He said the two other injured persons admitted in the same hospital were now in a stable condition.

“The family members of those who lost their lives declined autopsy and the corpses were released to them for burial.” He said.

