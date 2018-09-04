Two People Die In Anambra Fatal Accident

Published:

On Monday 3/9/2018 at about 07:15 AM ,there was a fatal motor vehicle accident near Ozubulu Boys Secondary School along Owerri/Onitsha road involving a white Toyota Venza Car with registration number Lagos KSF 881FD driven by one Emetor Ikenna God's power male aged 26 years of Ubomiri Amaubo in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo State.The accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota venza while on speed lost control and ran into a stationary trailer with registration number XF 383 AWK from the rear. As a result,both the driver and and his passenger one Uwakwe Jenifer female aged 24 years and student of Federal University of Technology,Owerri in Imo State sustained serious injuries.Police patrol team attached to Ozubulu Division visited the scene and rushed the casualties to Oraifite general hospital where they were certified dead on arrival.Meanwhile, corpses have been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and case is under investigation to ascertain actual cause of the accident.Finally, the Commissioner of Police CP Garba Baba Umar has enjoined members of the Public particularly road users to refrain from reckless driving and drive with caution especially during this period of ember months in order not to fall victims of road accidents,please.SP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Anambra State Police Command,For -Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command.