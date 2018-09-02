Tragedy:Ex-NDDC MD, Son, And Police Orderly Burnt Beyond Recognition In Auto Crash

Published:

A former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Pastor Power Aginighan and his son, Tammy, as well as his police orderly died in a fatal accident along the Mbiama section of the East-West Road, Bayelsa State, on Friday August 31st.





The trio reportedly lost their lives on the spot.





The late former NDDC boss is also one of the leaders of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress. He was the leader of the Delta Ijaw APC until his passage.





According to reports, the the vehicle they were travelling in was crushed by a truck on their way to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which burst into flames burning them beyond recognition.









Share This