Touch Me Again And See Revolution - Dino Melaye Warns Kogi Governor

Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) has alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is trying to use one Mr. Dogo to implicate him in a lie that he (Melaye) tried to kill him.





In a post on Twitter on Sunday, the lawmaker warned Bello to be ready to face the International and Diplomatic communities, should anything happens to him.





Dino wrote: “There is a fresh plot by Kogi State governor and police in Lokoja to intimidate a certain Mr. Dogo to implicate me in an orchestrated lie of planning to kill the governor.





“Money has also been given to the police (SARS) in Lokoja to arrest, embarrass and detain me.





“Gov Bello should be ready to face the international and Diplomatic communities. I have adequately alerted and intimated all concern. I will not be intimidated or cowed. Kogi is my state, one million SARS or Yahaya Bellos can not stop me. Nigeria belongs to all of us.





“We will get the identity of every security officer who will abuse his oath through sophisticated secret cameras. We will no longer tolerate indiscriminate misuse of security outfits by Gov Yahaya Bello. Enough is Enough! Touch me again and see revolution of the highest order.”

