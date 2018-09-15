Tinubu Can't Stop Me From Becoming The Governor Of Lagos State - Sanwo-Olu

Published:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Lagos state, says he does not believe that Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party, would ask him to drop his ambition.





Sanwo-Olu has the backing of Mandate Movement, a group loyal to Tinubu.





Speaking with reporters on Friday, the APC aspirant highlighted some of the plans he has for the state if elected.





A journalist had asked him whether he would step down his ambition if Tinubu asked him do so and he responded: “Your question is if my national leader (Tinubu) asks me to back down at the end of the day, what will I do?





“You see, I really don’t know which side of the divide you want us to stay. Sometimes, people will say this man (Tinubu) is imposing and he is not allowing aspirants to contest for positions.





“They say there is no internal democracy. But this man is a democrat who will allow democracy to rule and thrive. My aspiration has nothing to do with an individual; my national leader is my national leader and he is the leader of everybody.





“Therefore, his passion is about Nigeria and not Lagos alone. The movement we have started is participatory democracy, and so there is no basis for him (Tinubu) urging me to drop my ambition.





“Asiwaju is a democrat, and I trust he will allow the process to go on without any rancour.





“On September 25, by the grace of God, the entire APC members will vote for me as the candidate to represent them in the 2019 elections.”





The aspirant said he was motivated to seek the number one seat in the state out of the need to deliver innovative and an inclusive government.





He said he would bring about a state which everybody would be proud of, if elected as governor.





The aspirant said he would be a listening leader and would do so many things differently to actualise the Lagos of everybody’s dream.





Sanwo-Olu decried what he called the filthy state of Lagos environment and said that he would restore the cleanliness of the state if elected.





He said his mission to reposition the state was on course and he would formally declare his bid on Sunday.





James Odunmbaku, former vice-chairman of the party in the state, and Tola Kasali, a former commissioner in Lagos, were with Sanwo-Olu at the session.





Some federal and state lawmakers, including Rotimi Agunsoye, were also at the session.





Council chairmen, councillors, members of his campaign team and other party members were in attendance as well.

