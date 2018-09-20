Tinubu, APC Elders Pressure Ambode To Step Down For Sanwo-Olu

Published:





Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos are mounting pressure on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to drop his second term bid and endorse his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





Sanwo-Olu has the backing of the Mandate Movement in the Lagos APC, which is led by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.





The Chairman of the 57 Local Government councils had also declared support for San-Olu, a former commissioner in the state. Tinubu had refused to back Ambode’s second term ambition despite pleas by notable people in the state and the country.





According to reports, Ambode’s wife, Bolanle had tried to save her husband’s job when she met with Tinubu in Osun State and tried to pacify him to change his mind.





However, the meeting did not yield a positive result. It was learnt that both the state and national leaders of the party met on Wednesday and mounted pressure on Ambode to accept the decision of the state party leaders.





It was gathered that Ambode, however, told them that he would prefer to go ahead with the direct primary option of the party in the state.





A source said: “Ambode was told to step down and forget his second term ambition. He was told to publicly endorse Sanwo-Olu as his successor. He was promised a ministerial appointment after the APC might have won the presidential election. He was even told to pick a ministry of his choice.





"But Ambode seemed not to be pleased with the directives of the leaders as he declined the ministerial dangle. He also told them to allow the APC primary process to continue as planned. For now, the meeting is still continuing and there is no compromise in sight.”





It was gathered that the state APC leaders were still insisting that Ambode must go as of Wednesday evening.





Also, it was gathered that the meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council, the APC’s highest advisory political organ, which held in Lagos, did not discuss Ambode’s issue.





It was gathered that the body was supposed to advise the party on the choice between Ambode and Sanwo-Olu and its implication for the party.





There had been reports that the verdict of the body would seal the fate of both Ambode and Sanwo-Olu.





A source said the meeting merely took briefing on the three aspirants – Ambode, Sanwo-Olu and Dr Femi Hamzat – and later discussed Osun State governorship election.

Share This