Three Wounded Cultists Nabbed On Their Way To Meet Herbalist After Bloody Shootout With Rival Group [Photos]

The Chairman, Bayelsa State Volunteers has apprehended three members of a cult group who were earlier engaged in a bloody shoot out with another group in Saint Peters Church axis, Yenagoa, in the early hours of Friday 31st of August 2018.





The young men who had brutally killed a member of a rival group fled the scene of the incident with bullet wounds to Ikolo village.





Three young men crossed the river Nun to meet their herbalist so as to extract the bullets lodged in their bodies.









The Chairman in company of some of Special Squad and Police men attached to the State Volunteers, chased the boys to their hideout in Ikolo village where they were caught inside a room while others ran into the bush.





Meanwhile, the dead young man whose body was hurriedly buried in a shallow grave across the river opposite the Federal Medical Centre was exhumed for proper autopsy.





The body of Kali Dede has since been deposited in the FMC mutuary as ordered by the State Police Anti-Cultism Department, a unitunder SARS. All at the expense of the Chairmam.









Hon. Asanakpo has advised citizens of the state to cooperate with the agency by providing the needed information about crime and criminality any where in the state.





In due course, he said, the telephone numbers to call in case of security breaches will be made public.





The government of Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, Asanakpo noted will not condone any acts of criminality, hence his massive investment in the security infrastructure in Bayelsa state.









The essence of this investment, the Chairman observed is to atttract investors and tourists to the state, thereby improve the internally generated revenue of the state, noting that peace and security is very paramount to economic growth, and that can only be achieved if we all support the government in ensuring the safety of life and properties.





Hon. Asanakpo reiterated that security is the collective responsibility of all citizens, it must not be left at the corridors of government alone. We all need to play our roles in the developmentnof Bayelsa state, he added...

