This Is A Clear Coup, Not Election Ongoing In Osun - Ademola Adeleke Alleges

PDP governorship candidate in the Osun state rerun election, Ademola Adeleke, as described as a "coup'' the ongoing election in the state.





Speaking to journalists earlier today in Osun, Adeleke said PDP members in the state were being harassed.





“What is happening in Osun State now is not an election. What we have is a coup. That is what we are witnessing now. Our supporters are being harassed and are not allowed to vote at all. Let the whole world know that this is not the democracy, ” he said.

