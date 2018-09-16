Taraba APC Crisis Deepens,Factional Chairman Emerges

Published:

Ibrahim El-Suldi has been sworn in as the new factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, deepen the crisis rocking the party in the state.





The factional chairman was sworn in by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





Speaking to newsmen, the embattled chairman of the party in the state, Abdulmumuni Vaki, said he remained the leader of the APC in Taraba.





He said: “I heard that Adams Oshiomhole swore in another chairman for Taraba but as far as I am concerned, I remain the chairman of the APC in the state, nobody has removed me.





“Maybe Oshiomhole’s style of leadership is to swear in two chairmen in every state of the federation as a strategy to win elections in 2019.





“I was duly elected and sworn in as chairman. I attended the National Executive Council meetings called by Oshiomhole and decisions of the party taken in his presence.





“If today, he is saying I was illegally inaugurated as chairman, then the entire National Working Committee which I voted into office at the last convention is also illegal.”

Share This